Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Big wins for the labor movement on this Labor Day
Sep 5, 2022

Big wins for the labor movement on this Labor Day

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In today's show, we'll take the pulse of labor organizing in the U.S. Then, we'll travel to Memphis for luxe chocolates, dive into the Panama Canal's water woes and put some work in at a Minnesota egg farm.

Segments From this episode

Panel will set wages and conditions for 500,000 California fast food workers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 5, 2022
The approach is rare in the U.S., but common in other industrialized countries.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the FAST Recovery Act on Labor Day.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Federal jobs survey will replace COVID questions with new queries about telework

by Justin Ho
Sep 5, 2022
It's the end of an era — the pandemic era — for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Since May 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been asking people whether COVID affected the hours they've worked or prevented them from looking for work.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Like Willy Wonka, this Memphis chocolatier wants his sweets to tell stories

by Sarah Leeson
Sep 5, 2022
With flavors like barbecue, cornbread and banana pudding, Phillip Ashley Rix found an unfilled niche in the luxury chocolate world.
A box of luxury chocolates from Phillip Ashley Rix.
(Courtesy Rix)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The new tech behind LeVar Burton’s crusade for child literacy

The actor and producer says pivoting to educational tools online is important for teaching "digital native" youngsters.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Farm tourism puts vacationers to work — and they love it

by Dan Kraker
Sep 5, 2022
On a Minnesota egg farm, visitors embrace a more intimate agritourism experience — in which they sleep and even work on the farm.
This small outbuilding at the Locally Laid Egg Farm in Wrenshall, Minnesota, is one-third chicken coop, two-thirds vacation rental — separated only by panes of glass.
Dan Kraker
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Climate change is impacting the Panama Canal — and the trade that moves through it

by Grace Livingstone
Sep 5, 2022
Officials are searching for a way to increase the flow of water without disrupting the environment and Panamanian society.
Freighters enter the Panama Canal on the Atlantic side. As droughts and storms become more common, the canal needs to find fresh sources of water and new ways to store it. 
Searagen/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:40 PM PDT
26:52
7:50 AM PDT
7:54
Sep 2, 2022
1:50
4:36 AM PDT
6:27
Sep 2, 2022
22:24
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Panel will set wages and conditions for 500,000 California fast food workers
Panel will set wages and conditions for 500,000 California fast food workers
Climate change is impacting the Panama Canal — and the trade that moves through it
A Warmer World
Climate change is impacting the Panama Canal — and the trade that moves through it
Interest can add a lot of debt to student loans. Here's how the Biden plan could help.
Interest can add a lot of debt to student loans. Here's how the Biden plan could help.
China's lockdowns and other risks have companies looking to diversify supply chains
China's lockdowns and other risks have companies looking to diversify supply chains