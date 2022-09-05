Big wins for the labor movement on this Labor Day
In today's show, we'll take the pulse of labor organizing in the U.S. Then, we'll travel to Memphis for luxe chocolates, dive into the Panama Canal's water woes and put some work in at a Minnesota egg farm.
Segments From this episode
Panel will set wages and conditions for 500,000 California fast food workers
The approach is rare in the U.S., but common in other industrialized countries.
Federal jobs survey will replace COVID questions with new queries about telework
It's the end of an era — the pandemic era — for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Like Willy Wonka, this Memphis chocolatier wants his sweets to tell stories
With flavors like barbecue, cornbread and banana pudding, Phillip Ashley Rix found an unfilled niche in the luxury chocolate world.
The new tech behind LeVar Burton’s crusade for child literacy
The actor and producer says pivoting to educational tools online is important for teaching "digital native" youngsters.
Farm tourism puts vacationers to work — and they love it
On a Minnesota egg farm, visitors embrace a more intimate agritourism experience — in which they sleep and even work on the farm.
Climate change is impacting the Panama Canal — and the trade that moves through it
Officials are searching for a way to increase the flow of water without disrupting the environment and Panamanian society.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer