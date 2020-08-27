SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Athletes have so much more than symbolic power
Aug 27, 2020

Athletes have so much more than symbolic power

They have real power, too, and they're using it. Plus, we'll look at how several small businesses are coping right now and check in with an Iowa farmer.

Race and Economy

Pro athletes have a platform, and they're using it

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 27, 2020
By refusing to take to the court or field, players are trying to effect change. But how effective are they likely to be?
The court is empty after players strike game five between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic during the playoffs on Aug. 26.
Ashley Landis/Pool/Getty Images
COVID-19

Restaurants struggling to hire, despite high unemployment

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 27, 2020
The pandemic is worsening the labor crunch in an industry that's been short-handed for years.
A chef prepares patrons' meals at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Iowa farmers struggling after storms "flattened all of our crops"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 27, 2020
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes says that for many farmers, "it's like they lost their job and their house all in one day."
Damaged grain bins in Luther, Iowa, on Aug. 11. The state is also suffering a drought.
Daniel Acker/Getty Images
Greece no longer the “sick man of Europe,” emerging almost unscathed from COVID-19

by Stephen Beard
Aug 27, 2020
In spite of a recent upsurge in cases of COVID-19, heavily indebted Greece has handled the pandemic more effectively than many of its European partners.
People enjoy a sunset on the Areopagus hill overlooking the ancient Acropolis in Athens in May.
Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images
As Nike tightens control, its swoosh may disappear from some retailers' shelves

by Erika Beras
Aug 27, 2020
The athletic wear manufacturer is reportedly cutting off some brick-and-mortar and online retailers.
A woman wearing Nike attire walks past a Nike store in New York on Aug. 25. The company is tightening control of its brand.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Return of the Mack Mark Morrison
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Mystik Tash Sultana
U Mean I'm Not Black Sheep

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
