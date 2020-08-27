Aug 27, 2020
Athletes have so much more than symbolic power
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
They have real power, too, and they're using it. Plus, we'll look at how several small businesses are coping right now and check in with an Iowa farmer.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Pro athletes have a platform, and they're using it
By refusing to take to the court or field, players are trying to effect change. But how effective are they likely to be?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Restaurants struggling to hire, despite high unemployment
The pandemic is worsening the labor crunch in an industry that's been short-handed for years.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Iowa farmers struggling after storms "flattened all of our crops"
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes says that for many farmers, "it's like they lost their job and their house all in one day."
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Greece no longer the “sick man of Europe,” emerging almost unscathed from COVID-19
In spite of a recent upsurge in cases of COVID-19, heavily indebted Greece has handled the pandemic more effectively than many of its European partners.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
As Nike tightens control, its swoosh may disappear from some retailers' shelves
The athletic wear manufacturer is reportedly cutting off some brick-and-mortar and online retailers.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Return of the Mack Mark Morrison
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Pyramid Blue Richard Houghten
Mystik Tash Sultana
U Mean I'm Not Black Sheep
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer