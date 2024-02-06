AI-tested, artist-approved poisoning tools
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Glaze and Nightshade help artists protect their work from unauthorized AI data scraping.
Segments From this episode
Job-fillers navigate a shifting employment landscape
Recruiters enjoyed a pandemic recovery boom as employers sought staff. Now, economic uncertainty is making companies cautious.
Some colleges are bringing back the SAT and ACT requirement
Dartmouth announced that it would once again require the test scores as part of applications after suspending their use in 2020.
The "poison pill" that protects artists' work from AI scraping
"Everything is at stake," says Ben Zhao of the University of Chicago, who leads the development of two tools that support human creativity.
Where is the hypercompetitive streaming business headed?
Consumers want easy access to their favorite shows at a fair price. But that's no longer a reality in the saturated streaming sector.
Apple's new app store rules for EU are "complicated by design"
Apple's App Store has been a crown jewel for the company.
Space industry pollution above could have serious consequences for the environment below
Damage to the ozone layer could raise the risk of skin cancer, cataracts and immune disorders, says science reporter Shannon Hall.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer