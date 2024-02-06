National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

AI-tested, artist-approved poisoning tools
Feb 5, 2024

Feb 5, 2024

Amy Osborne/AFP via Getty Images
Glaze and Nightshade help artists protect their work from unauthorized AI data scraping.

Segments From this episode

Job-fillers navigate a shifting employment landscape

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 5, 2024
Recruiters enjoyed a pandemic recovery boom as employers sought staff. Now, economic uncertainty is making companies cautious.
The staffing industry hopes for a strong year ahead after a sluggish second half of 2023. Above, a recruiter speaks to job seekers at a job fair.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Some colleges are bringing back the SAT and ACT requirement

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 5, 2024
Dartmouth announced that it would once again require the test scores as part of applications after suspending their use in 2020.
ACT's annual revenue dropped from $302 million in 2019 to $241 million in 2020.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
The "poison pill" that protects artists' work from AI scraping

by Sarah Leeson and Kai Ryssdal
Feb 5, 2024
"Everything is at stake," says Ben Zhao of the University of Chicago, who leads the development of two tools that support human creativity.
The goal of Nightshade "is to raise the price for unauthorized training on scraped data," says Ben Zhao at the University of Chicago.
Courtesy the Glaze Project
Where is the hypercompetitive streaming business headed?

by Savannah Maher
Feb 5, 2024
Consumers want easy access to their favorite shows at a fair price. But that's no longer a reality in the saturated streaming sector.
Streamers are having a hard time turning a profit and viewers are having a hard time with the value proposition streamers are offering.
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Apple's new app store rules for EU are "complicated by design"

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 5, 2024
Apple's App Store has been a crown jewel for the company.
Apple's guidelines for third party app stores and payment systems in Europe are complicated by design, says analyst Eric Seufert.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Space industry pollution above could have serious consequences for the environment below

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 5, 2024
Damage to the ozone layer could raise the risk of skin cancer, cataracts and immune disorders, says science reporter Shannon Hall.
Decommissioned satellites are designed to burn up in Earth's atmosphere, but they leave behind pollutants in their wake.
Chadan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

