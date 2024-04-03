A rough time for startups
Venture capital investments are down to a near five-year low and large cashouts have slowed. Plus, how campaign ads shape our economic views.
Segments From this episode
It's not a great time for startups
Venture capital investments fell in the first quarter of this year. And that's after the worst year for startup funding since 2019.
How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy
Campaigns and advocacy groups may spend up to $17 billion on ads in 2024. Many pitches will focus on the local and the personal.
The Realtors settlement could change how agents work with homebuyers
In a landmark settlement to several lawsuits, the National Association of Realtors could require agents and buyers to have a written agreement.
It started with a web search and a love for animals. Now, she's been in the pet business for over a decade.
Judy Nunez, owner of Tails on Trails in Jersey City, New Jersey, says dog walking made her feel "like a functioning person."
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer