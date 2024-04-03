Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

A rough time for startups 
Apr 3, 2024

A rough time for startups 

NoSystem images via Getty Images
Venture capital investments are down to a near five-year low and large cashouts have slowed. Plus, how campaign ads shape our economic views.

Segments From this episode

It's not a great time for startups

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 3, 2024
Venture capital investments fell in the first quarter of this year. And that's after the worst year for startup funding since 2019.
Venture capital investments fell in the first quarter of this year, according to Pitchbook. And that’s after the worst year for startup funding since 2019.
ijeab via Getty Images
Marketplace

by
Apr 3, 2024
Venture capital investments are down to a near five-year low and large cashouts have slowed. Plus, how campaign ads shape our economic views.
NoSystem images via Getty Images
Economic Perceptions/Economic Reality

How political ads try to shape the way we feel about the economy

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 3, 2024
Campaigns and advocacy groups may spend up to $17 billion on ads in 2024. Many pitches will focus on the local and the personal.
According to Tess McRae of the Parkside Group, successful messaging for incumbents will highlight smaller ways people’s lives have improved — like lower gas prices.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The Realtors settlement could change how agents work with homebuyers

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Apr 3, 2024
In a landmark settlement to several lawsuits, the National Association of Realtors could require agents and buyers to have a written agreement.
A rule change for Realtors could require buyers to pay agents directly, and that has some Realtors worried.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
My Economy

It started with a web search and a love for animals. Now, she's been in the pet business for over a decade.

by Sofia Terenzio
Apr 3, 2024
Judy Nunez, owner of Tails on Trails in Jersey City, New Jersey, says dog walking made her feel "like a functioning person."
"How can you have a bad day when you're walking a dog?" said Judy Nunez, owner of Tails on Trails.
Courtesy Nunez
