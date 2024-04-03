“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Judy Nunez has always loved animals, but it wasn’t until 2012 that she decided to open her pet business, Tails on Trails, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

After suffering injuries that left her unable to sit for extended periods, Nunez looked for jobs that she could do while standing or walking. One day, she Googled “walking,” and dog walking came up. It seemed like the perfect fit.

Tails on the Trails has been in business for over 10 years, but since the pandemic, the business has seen some major changes. “Pre-pandemic, we had 26 people in house working for Tails on Trails,” said Nunez. Now, depending on the season, she has between four and six employees.

But Nunez doesn’t see the downsize as something to be worried about. “To be honest, it’s fine keeping it small. It’s a little bit easier to manage everything as we grow,” she said.

Click the audio player above to hear Nunez’s story.

