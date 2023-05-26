Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚨 It’s the last day of our May fundraiser. Give now and help us reach our important goal! Donate

Want to perform your own version of “The Little Mermaid”? These sisters will sell you a tail

Kimberly Adams May 26, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Twin sisters Bryn Decker and Abby Roberts take photos and videos of professional mermaid Danielle Houston in their newest tail design, "Ariel's Melody." Kimberly Adams/Marketplace

Want to perform your own version of “The Little Mermaid”? These sisters will sell you a tail

Kimberly Adams May 26, 2023
Heard on:
Twin sisters Bryn Decker and Abby Roberts take photos and videos of professional mermaid Danielle Houston in their newest tail design, "Ariel's Melody." Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Disney’s live action remake of “The Little Mermaid” may have relied heavily on CGI and other technology to turn people into merfolk, but there is a rapidly growing industry to make people’s mermaid dreams a reality. The many businesses catering to that fantasy are hoping and preparing for the new attention brought to the industry, as the film introduces more people to “mermaiding” — and hopefully brings new customers, as well.

In Lincolnton, North Carolina, the staff at Finfolk Productions are gearing up for a busy summer, with plans to add more seamstresses to help churn out hundreds of fabric mermaid tails. Twin sisters Bryn (Roberts) Decker and Abby Roberts started the business out of a garage in 2012, and now have nine employees operating out of a renovated 1930s warehouse.

Staff at Finfolk Productions stand in the workshop. Four women face each other over tables littered with colorful monofins and mermaid tails. The walls are decorated with painted murals of seascapes and fairy wings.
From left to right: Finfolk production manager and professional mermaid Hannah Burgess, fellow mermaid Danielle Houston, Abby Roberts, and Bryn (Roberts) Decker. The Roberts sisters started making silicone mermaid tails about a decade ago but have recently shifted more of the business to comparatively affordable fabric tails. (Kimberly Adams/Marketplace)

The whimsical space has walls with seascape murals painted by the Roberts’ sisters dad, plus several dogs milling among the sewing machines, work tables and boxes of colorful mermaid tails. There is a thousand-gallon tank in the basement and an even larger one outside the building, where professional mermaids model the tails for the company’s large social media following.

“It doesn’t sound like a real job. But I promise that it is,” Decker said. “Especially because when you when you go to tell people that you make mermaid tails for a living, they don’t see this whole warehouse building, that we have with an entire team of people that’s doing special effects level work, as well as a bunch of sublimation printing and sewing work.”

Finfolk is one of several companies producing swimmable mermaid tails, in what’s estimated to be a $143.3 million market for such products. The Roberts sisters say their slice of that is a seven-figure business already, and they are growing. The company currently has a 12-16 week waiting list for new fabric tails, which range from $215-$785. For their custom silicone tails — which start at about $5,000 — Finfolk isn’t even taking new orders while they clear their years-long backlog of orders.

Twin sisters Abby Roberts and Bryn Decker stand in front of a wall stacked with plastic containers full of mermaid tails and accessories. They are both wearing jeans and fitted tank tops in two different shades of pink.
The Roberts sisters (Abby, left and Bryn Decker, right) started Finfolk Productions in 2012 out of Bryn’s garage. The business was successful enough the two dropped out of college to pursue tail-making full time. (Kimberly Adams/Marketplace)

“The wait time can be can be intense,” Decker said, “but we’ve done our best over the years to really keep up with the demand and kind of just felt like it’s always moving just one step ahead.”

The sisters expect that demand to increase with all the new interest in mermaiding generated by the Disney movie, as well as a new Netflix docuseries, “Merpeople.”

“It’s kind of crazy to see mermaiding getting all this attention, because this has been our life for the last decade,” Roberts said. “So everybody thinks it’s this new thing. But it’s actually been around for, again, a decade or more at this point.”

Roberts added Finfolk is planning to hire additional seamstresses for the summer to help process an anticipated increase in orders.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PDT
8:44
3:22 AM PDT
9:06
7:50 AM PDT
1:50
2:00 AM PDT
18:56
5:41 PM PDT
14:22
May 25, 2023
27:50
May 25, 2023
42:08
Pay pigs and piggy banks
This Is Uncomfortable
Pay pigs and piggy banks
There are now only 4 major U.S. cities where buying is cheaper than renting
There are now only 4 major U.S. cities where buying is cheaper than renting
Writers strike means this costume coordinator's job has to wrap, for now
My Economy
Writers strike means this costume coordinator's job has to wrap, for now
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says
"We're right at the beginning of the hard part" of taming inflation, Atlanta Fed CEO says

🚨 Our May fundraiser ends at midnight! 🚨 

Donate now to help us reach our critical goal and stay on track for the fiscal year  

Count me in!