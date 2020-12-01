Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

A clear disconnect between the Treasury and the Fed
Dec 1, 2020

A clear disconnect between the Treasury and the Fed

Mnuchin and Powell testified on the CARES Act Tuesday, and it pretty much sounded like they were talking about two different economies. Plus: Most states have been underpaying pandemic unemployment benefits.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Dueling views of the economy we're in

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Dec 1, 2020
In their Senate testimony, Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin emphasized progress and Fed Chair Jerome Powell focused on unmet needs. Does their divergence matter?
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell greet each other as they arrive at Tuesday's Senate Banking Committee hearing.
Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Most states have been underpaying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits

by Samantha Fields
Dec 1, 2020
Instead of calculating PUA benefits based on people’s income, many states have just been paying the minimum benefit.
In 27 of the 41 states that reported PUA data in September, the average weekly benefit was not much higher than the minimum.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Can U.S. businesses count on Chinese consumers?

by Jennifer Pak
Dec 1, 2020
Many American firms are looking to Chinese consumers to keep them afloat, but many of those consumers are trying to keep themselves afloat.
A U.S. startup company hopes Chinese consumers will buy its plant-based egg product. For some, though, cost is a factor.
Courtesy of Eat Just
My Economy

"All the pandemic has done is shine a horrifyingly clear spotlight on every inequality in our community. And my community is the book community."

by Alli Fam
Dec 1, 2020
Independent bookseller Hannah Oliver Depp is struggling with suppliers in her mission to tell the stories of struggling people.
Loyalty Books, which centers the stories of people of color and queer people.
Courtesy of Hannah Oliver Depp
OPEC delays and spending cuts: Uncertainty abounds in the oil and gas industry

by Andy Uhler
Dec 1, 2020
OPEC and its allies are having trouble coming to an agreement, because individual countries see thing differently.
The Brega oil port in Libya in September.
AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Capitol Hill is still overwhelmingly white

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 1, 2020
The 117th Congress will be one of the most racially diverse in history, but what about the lawmakers' staffers? LaShonda Brenson of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies is working on it.
Top staffers on Capitol Hill are far less diverse than the people they represent, according to LaShonda Brenson of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
COVID-19

The pandemic is creating a new kind of community among deferred students

by Ilana Strauss
Dec 1, 2020
These students are fostering friendships and study groups without school.
A quiet MIT campus in July. The coronavirus pandemic is giving many students a reason to defer their school admissions.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Butterflies Anchorsong
Confessions Sudan Archives
Philedendron Fields Monster Rally
Good To Me Freddie Joachim
Addiction Black Violin
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
