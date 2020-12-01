Dec 1, 2020
A clear disconnect between the Treasury and the Fed
Mnuchin and Powell testified on the CARES Act Tuesday, and it pretty much sounded like they were talking about two different economies. Plus: Most states have been underpaying pandemic unemployment benefits.
Segments From this episode
Dueling views of the economy we're in
In their Senate testimony, Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin emphasized progress and Fed Chair Jerome Powell focused on unmet needs. Does their divergence matter?
Most states have been underpaying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits
Instead of calculating PUA benefits based on people’s income, many states have just been paying the minimum benefit.
Can U.S. businesses count on Chinese consumers?
Many American firms are looking to Chinese consumers to keep them afloat, but many of those consumers are trying to keep themselves afloat.
"All the pandemic has done is shine a horrifyingly clear spotlight on every inequality in our community. And my community is the book community."
Independent bookseller Hannah Oliver Depp is struggling with suppliers in her mission to tell the stories of struggling people.
OPEC delays and spending cuts: Uncertainty abounds in the oil and gas industry
OPEC and its allies are having trouble coming to an agreement, because individual countries see thing differently.
Capitol Hill is still overwhelmingly white
The 117th Congress will be one of the most racially diverse in history, but what about the lawmakers' staffers? LaShonda Brenson of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies is working on it.
The pandemic is creating a new kind of community among deferred students
These students are fostering friendships and study groups without school.
