The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A bonus? In this economy?
Aug 18, 2022

A bonus? In this economy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
In an effort to retain employees, businesses are trying new strategies to compensate them for the costs of inflation. Plus, how drought could affect energy bills and why there's no free school lunch (for most students).

Segments From this episode

Why retailers messed up their inventories so badly

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 18, 2022
Target, Walmart and others have struggled to keep up with changes in consumer buying and have had to predict demand further in advance.
Target and other retailers have been marking down prices in hopes of moving their glut of merchandise.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Employers get creative with inflation compensation

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 18, 2022
From early bonuses to gas cards and free lunch, companies offer perks to retain employees while struggling to keep their costs down.
To help workers deal with high prices, some employers have given bonuses or moved up pay increases. Other approaches include gasoline stipends or additional paid time off.
Katsiaryna Voitsik/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Is everyone back at the office? It depends on where you live.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Aug 18, 2022
Office occupancy remains low in cities like New York and San Francisco, while places like Columbus, Ohio, are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
Office occupancy rates remain low in major urban areas like New York City. Above, a person eats lunch on the terrace of a Manhattan office building.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How drought zaps electricity production and could raise prices

by Andy Uhler
Aug 18, 2022
Coal, natural gas and nuclear plants need water to make the steam that moves turbines, and as a cooling agent.
When power demand peaks, hydropower can be used to meet that demand in short order. Drought conditions make this difficult. Above, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, which was at its lowest level since the 1930s in July.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For 2 years, there was such a thing as a free lunch — at public schools. Not anymore.

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 18, 2022
The pandemic relief program that provided free meals was an outlier in the 75-year history of the federal school lunch program.
The federal government's universal free school lunch program has expired, though the idea is popular with parents.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How much tax-funded tourist promotion money does a popular destination need?

by Travis Bubenik
Aug 18, 2022
In the tourist hot spot of the Texas Big Bend, some raise concerns about taxes used to promote even more tourism.
Some locals in the Big Bend area would like to see the hotel occupancy tax go toward housing assistance or building new roads. Above, the entrance to the Terlingua Ghost Town in the Big Bend region.
Hannah Gentiles
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:17 PM PDT
12:53
4:26 PM PDT
26:35
1:38 PM PDT
1:50
7:46 AM PDT
7:07
2:40 AM PDT
9:27
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
When quarterly earnings "miss Wall Street expectations," whose expectations do we mean?
How store brands went from shamed to chic
How store brands went from shamed to chic
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Money and millennials: The cost of living in 2022 vs. 1972
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers
A Warmer World
Heat waves perilous for delivery truck drivers