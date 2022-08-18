A bonus? In this economy?
In an effort to retain employees, businesses are trying new strategies to compensate them for the costs of inflation. Plus, how drought could affect energy bills and why there's no free school lunch (for most students).
Segments From this episode
Why retailers messed up their inventories so badly
Target, Walmart and others have struggled to keep up with changes in consumer buying and have had to predict demand further in advance.
Employers get creative with inflation compensation
From early bonuses to gas cards and free lunch, companies offer perks to retain employees while struggling to keep their costs down.
Is everyone back at the office? It depends on where you live.
Office occupancy remains low in cities like New York and San Francisco, while places like Columbus, Ohio, are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
How drought zaps electricity production and could raise prices
Coal, natural gas and nuclear plants need water to make the steam that moves turbines, and as a cooling agent.
For 2 years, there was such a thing as a free lunch — at public schools. Not anymore.
The pandemic relief program that provided free meals was an outlier in the 75-year history of the federal school lunch program.
How much tax-funded tourist promotion money does a popular destination need?
In the tourist hot spot of the Texas Big Bend, some raise concerns about taxes used to promote even more tourism.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer