3 states, 3 economies. What can they tell us?
Jan 19, 2021

Also, economic challenges await the Biden administration, Janet Yellen sheds light on debt and a part of Big Oil is feeling a little sunnier.

Segments From this episode

With business down 95%, Hawaiian entrepreneur hopes her company and town survive

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 19, 2021
The pandemic has largely halted tourism, and Manu Powers has had to lay off most of her staff.
Marco Bertorello/Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

As poverty rises, South Florida organization for the homeless starts feeding neighbors, too

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 19, 2021
The number of people showing up for free hot meals has more than doubled since the pandemic began, the CEO of HOPE South Florida says.
A rise in poverty and homelessness has become a major concern as the pandemic recession has left millions of people without jobs. Above, a person in Miami sleeps on a sidewalk in 2001.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Why much of Nebraska's economy remains strong despite the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 19, 2021
Some businesses in Newman Grove, Nebraska, have been booming as fewer people leave town to shop. Also, the region's agriculture economy remains healthy.
Rural Nebraska is benefiting from a resilient farm economy and has avoided the shutdowns suffered by many metropolitan areas.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Janet Yellen says national recovery is more important than the national debt

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 19, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for treasury secretary stressed that if we don't shore up the economy now, we'll have a worse crisis to manage later.
Then-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel in 2016, with the national debt displayed in the background. Yellen, now nominated to run the Treasury Department, is focused on funding an economic recovery.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Biden team inherits a stumbling economy

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 19, 2021
The new administration plans to focus lots of attention on the economy and propose a massive relief package as the recovery stutters and the virus surges.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear in Delaware during their successful campaign. The White House is expected to send Congress a massive relief package in the coming days.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
French oil giant Total going big on solar energy

by Andy Uhler
Jan 19, 2021
It's one of a number of growing examples of oil companies adjusting to changing energy needs.
Above, photovoltaic solar panels at the power plant in La Colle des Mees, Alpes de Haute Provence, in southeastern France in 2019.
Gerard Julien/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
