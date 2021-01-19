Jan 19, 2021
3 states, 3 economies. What can they tell us?
Also, economic challenges await the Biden administration, Janet Yellen sheds light on debt and a part of Big Oil is feeling a little sunnier.
Segments From this episode
With business down 95%, Hawaiian entrepreneur hopes her company and town survive
The pandemic has largely halted tourism, and Manu Powers has had to lay off most of her staff.
As poverty rises, South Florida organization for the homeless starts feeding neighbors, too
The number of people showing up for free hot meals has more than doubled since the pandemic began, the CEO of HOPE South Florida says.
Why much of Nebraska's economy remains strong despite the pandemic
Some businesses in Newman Grove, Nebraska, have been booming as fewer people leave town to shop. Also, the region's agriculture economy remains healthy.
Janet Yellen says national recovery is more important than the national debt
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for treasury secretary stressed that if we don't shore up the economy now, we'll have a worse crisis to manage later.
Biden team inherits a stumbling economy
The new administration plans to focus lots of attention on the economy and propose a massive relief package as the recovery stutters and the virus surges.
French oil giant Total going big on solar energy
It's one of a number of growing examples of oil companies adjusting to changing energy needs.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer