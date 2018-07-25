A deal to make a deal to deal with a trade war

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced negotiations today to try and cool recent trade tensions between the United States and the European Union. We'll talk about what's changed, what's still in the "to-do" pile and why American corporate giants are speaking out about tariff pain. Then, more on the state of the American housing market amid the news this morning that home sales were off 5 percent from May to June. Plus: Life, death and whatever crazy stuff is happening on "Riverdale" with Archie Comics co-CEO Jon Goldwater.