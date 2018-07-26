DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Facebook's future: privacy before profits?

(U.S. Edition) President Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met yesterday and say they're in a new phase in their relationship. We'll take a look at a list of the issues that the two sides want to iron out, which include subsidies on non-auto industrial goods. Afterwards, we'll discuss Facebook's stock decline after executives announced they project lower-than-expected profits in the next few years. Then to cap off the show, we'll chat with Chris Farrell, senior economics contributor at Marketplace, about what we should anticipate from tomorrow's GDP report and what it could mean for U.S. investors. Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/26/2018)  

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.