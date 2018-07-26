Facebook's future: privacy before profits?

(U.S. Edition) President Trump and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met yesterday and say they're in a new phase in their relationship. We'll take a look at a list of the issues that the two sides want to iron out, which include subsidies on non-auto industrial goods. Afterwards, we'll discuss Facebook's stock decline after executives announced they project lower-than-expected profits in the next few years. Then to cap off the show, we'll chat with Chris Farrell, senior economics contributor at Marketplace, about what we should anticipate from tomorrow's GDP report and what it could mean for U.S. investors. Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (07/26/2018)