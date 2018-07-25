Co-housing for the elderly

DownloadDownload

(U.S. Edition) The European Union is sending the head of the EU commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, to the White House this morning with the aim of getting Trump to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum. We'll look at what we can expect from these talks. Afterwards, we'll explore how car-sharing works amid GM's decision to allow GM owners to rent out their cars, and then we'll discuss how older Americans are participating in co-housing, which allows them to live on their own, but in a community where they can share expenses. Today's podcast is sponsored by Purple Mattress (purple.com), Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org), and USPS (USPS.com/future. (07/25/2018)

