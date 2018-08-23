DownloadDownload

British government spells out what no-deal Brexit will mean for business

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… Business leaders have been banging the drums about the rising risks of a no-deal Brexit when the UK leaves the European Union next spring. But the British government today is publishing a series of papers about what to do in exactly that kind of situation. We’ll hear from the Brexit secretary himself, and a Welsh farmer who does business with EU nations. Then, tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese imports to the U.S. go into effect today as a new round of talks between the two countries kicks off in Washington. We’ll take you to Beijing where one company illustrates China’s global ambitions – and America’s worries. (08/23/2018)

