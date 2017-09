09/12/2017: The new railway that will dramatically change London

(U.S. Edition) Apple is set to unveil three new phones, including one rumored to cost $1,000. Will customers go for this pricey option? Next, we'll look at Hurricane Irma's impact on the tourism industry, which could namely hurt service industry workers,. Then we'll look at the launch of Crossrail — the most expensive construction project in European history. A project like that could change housing prices and entire neighborhoods.