09/20/2017: What Puerto Rico is doing to help evacuees

(U.S. Edition) Though much of Puerto Rico was spared from Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria is now bearing down. We'll take a look at the efforts the territory is making to shelter evacuees. Afterwards, we'll discuss a new report that shows nearly 9 out of every 10 U.S. students have adequate internet bandwidth in their classrooms — a huge increase from four years ago when less than 10 percent did. How'd the digital divide get narrowed so quickly? Plus: We interview Gillian Thomas, a senior staff attorney with the Women's Rights Project at the ACLU, about the push to prohibit workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.

