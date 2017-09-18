DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

09/18/2017: Facebook hands over some records

(U.S. Edition) Boeing is accusing the Canadian company Bombardier of selling its planes too cheaply, and wants the U.S. government to impose tariffs on them. We'll discuss why this is a problem for both Canada and the U.K. Afterwards, we'll talk about Facebook's decision to turn over records of ads purchased by Russian-linked accounts to Special Counsel Robert Mueller. And finally, we'll look at how one ebook-based course is trying to change the way students learn about economics. 

David Brancaccio
