(U.S. Edition) With President Trump pushing to impose tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, we'll discuss the latest updates coming out of Brussels, where the European Union, Japan and the U.S. met to discuss the issue. Afterwards, we'll look back at Bear Stearns' struggles during the financial crisis, and JPMorgan Chase's decision to snap the investment bank up.

