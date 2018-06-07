From Japan to France, U.S. allies are up in arms

(U.S. Edition) With Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to meet with President Trump today, we'll discuss what their trade relationship looks like at the moment. The U.S. has levied tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum, but now there's a movement to do the same for automobiles. Afterwards, we'll explore what to expect from a larger trade gathering this weekend between the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and Japan — also known as the G-7 summit. Plus: How Trump's policies on immigration threaten the long-term care industry. (06/07/2018)