DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

From Japan to France, U.S. allies are up in arms

(U.S. Edition) With Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to meet with President Trump today, we'll discuss what their trade relationship looks like at the moment. The U.S. has levied tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum, but now there's a movement to do the same for automobiles. Afterwards, we'll explore what to expect from a larger trade gathering this weekend between the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K. and Japan — also known as the G-7 summit. Plus: How Trump's policies on immigration threaten the long-term care industry. (06/07/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.