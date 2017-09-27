09/27/2017: Mutterings of hypocrisy after U.S. hits Canada’s Bombardier with tariff

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... hypocrisy is the word on the lips of many in the U.K. and Canada after the U.S. rules in Boeing’s favor as it hits Canadian plane maker Bombardier with a 220 percent tariff. Afterwards, we’ll take you to South Africa where the largest trade union is staging a strike that threatens to shut down the country. Then, to Pakistan, where we’ll investigate why the multi-million dollar DVD piracy business is on the verge of extinction.