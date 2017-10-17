DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/17/2017: The fight to become Amazon's next home

(U.S. Edition) Canadian jet manufacturer Bombardier has been in an ongoing trade fight with America's Boeing. Well, now Bombardier is selling the majority stake of its C-series plane to the French company Airbus. We'll report on why the Canadian company went through with the deal and how it may be able to sidestep a high U.S. tariff as a result. Afterwards, we'll discuss whether Congress can help make consumer data safer, and then  look at Seattle's bid to become home to Amazon's second headquarters. 

David Brancaccio
