The U.S.'s other tariff beef

April 09, 2019

Despite the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes due to safety concerns, the embattled company still has a lot of orders to fill. The U.S. proposes retaliatory tariffs on the European Union following the World Trade Organization's finding that the bloc's subsidies to Airbus undercut Boeing. Plus, with just under a week left to file your taxes, we look at how the new tax law is affecting filers. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.