10/17/2017: Aircraft partnership could shake up the industry

(Global Edition) From the BBC's World Service ... The partnership sees Airbus take a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series jet and analysts say it could have huge implications for the industry. The planes can be assembled inside the U.S., potentially avoiding the crippling 300 percent import tariff the U.S. government wants to see imposed. The deal hasn't been welcomed by U.S. rival Boeing — they complain that the firms receive too much state support. In China, preparations are underway for the Communist Party Congress, which begins tomorrow. President Xi will set out his economic vision for the next five years. We take the mood of state-run media, who have published an editorial attacking Western democracy. And is cash really heading for the trash? We hear from Victoria Cleland, chief cashier of the Bank of England, who says last year British banknotes grew 10 percent in value.