Some weaknesses in the July jobs report

(Markets Edition) We have yet another trade war update. China is upping up the ante by announcing it may impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. products. We'll look at what's behind this decision and the kinds of U.S. exports China is targeting. Afterwards, we'll talk to Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial, about the weaknesses in the jobs report released today, and then we'll discuss how Greece is dealing with the aftermath of two major forest fires in Athens. (08/03/2018)