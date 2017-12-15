DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/15/2017: A shakeup at Airbus

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... A day after plane maker Airbus secured a $12 billion deal from Delta, it announced a change of leadership. We’ll tell you what’s behind the shakeup, which comes amid a series of corruption allegations. Then, ever heard of “The Brussels Effect?” It refers to the regulatory power of the European Union, and we’ll explain why it will matter to Britain as it moves on to phase two of its Brexit negotiations. Afterwards, we’ll take you to Fukushima, where farmers there are still struggling to convince people their food is safe to eat nearly seven years after the nuclear disaster. 

