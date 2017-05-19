05/19/2017: TGIF

Honestly, what's there to say at this point? There was even more news related to President Trump, Russia and ousted FBI Director James Comey this afternoon, to cap off a relentless week of compounding scoops and scandals. We'll do our best to figure out the economic effects of it all during the Weekly Wrap. Then: Trump was on his way to Saudi Arabia this week, the first stop in a nine-day trip abroad. He'll be bringing with him a $100 billion deal with the Saudis to buy American planes, ships and munitions, and they're not the only ones. We'll talk about the delicate balance between arms deals and diplomacy. Plus: Uber for trucks and the lay of the land for this summer's movie season with The New York Times' Wesley Morris.