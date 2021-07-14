Why Chinese companies listing in the U.S. have the Chinese government so worried
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
With increased oversight of major tech firms by Chinese regulators in recent days, whither a) China’s access to foreign capital and b) U.S. access to the Chinese market? Martin Chorzempa, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joins us to discuss. And: In pursuit of extra space, tourists with savings are splurging on the first-class cabin.
Segments From this episode
As people start flying again, more are exploring the first-class cabin
With COVID-19 in mind, some passengers are ready to pay for a little more distance from seatmates.
China’s crackdown on Didi may signal tougher curbs on tech
The Peterson Institute’s Martin Chorzempa believes the state wants greater control of information, but he doesn’t expect delisting from foreign exchanges.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director