Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why Chinese companies listing in the U.S. have the Chinese government so worried
Jul 14, 2021

Why Chinese companies listing in the U.S. have the Chinese government so worried

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
With increased oversight of major tech firms by Chinese regulators in recent days, whither a) China’s access to foreign capital and b) U.S. access to the Chinese market? Martin Chorzempa, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joins us to discuss. And: In pursuit of extra space, tourists with savings are splurging on the first-class cabin. 

Segments From this episode

As people start flying again, more are exploring the first-class cabin

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 14, 2021
With COVID-19 in mind, some passengers are ready to pay for a little more distance from seatmates.
A Delta airlines plane is seen on the tarmac of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in July in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

China’s crackdown on Didi may signal tougher curbs on tech

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Jul 14, 2021
The Peterson Institute’s Martin Chorzempa believes the state wants greater control of information, but he doesn’t expect delisting from foreign exchanges.
A logo of Didi Chuxing in Hangzhou, China. The ride-hailing firm was forced to stop downloads of its app from stores shortly after going public on the New York Stock Exchange.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month