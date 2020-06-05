Jun 5, 2020
Surprise drop in unemployment
The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped from nearly 15% in April to 13.3% in May. Economic divides by race are apparent in the numbers, though: the rate for Black people ticked slightly higher. And, where are sports leagues on reopening?
Stories From this episode
Job losses hit hard in Black communities
Black Americans tend to work in the jobs most affected by the coronavirus shutdowns and are less likely to be able to work from home.
SUBSCRIBE
NBA approves plan to return; no deal in sight for MLB
Pro basketball is set to return on July 31. Pro baseball is still at an impasse.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
