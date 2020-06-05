Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Surprise drop in unemployment
Jun 5, 2020

Surprise drop in unemployment

The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped from nearly 15% in April to 13.3% in May. Economic divides by race are apparent in the numbers, though: the rate for Black people ticked slightly higher. And, where are sports leagues on reopening?

COVID-19

Job losses hit hard in Black communities

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 5, 2020
Black Americans tend to work in the jobs most affected by the coronavirus shutdowns and are less likely to be able to work from home.
Black households are more likely to have just a single wage-earner to depend on, says Valerie Wilson at the Economic Policy Institute.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

NBA approves plan to return; no deal in sight for MLB

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 5, 2020
Pro basketball is set to return on July 31. Pro baseball is still at an impasse.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Power Katy Perry

