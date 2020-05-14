May 14, 2020
Latina workers are especially vulnerable
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Almost 3 million more people filed for unemployment last week. Some groups are getting hit harder than others. And, British cheesemakers lost a lot of business with the closing of restaurants. Direct-to-consumer sales are alleviating some of their surpluses.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Latinas among those hit hardest by COVID-19 job losses
Big cuts in hospitality, health care and retail sectors leave Latinas vulnerable.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Save British Cheese boxes boost sales for suffering businesses
Hundreds of cheesemakers lost 90% of business overnight. Now they're turning to direct-to-consumer sales.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
We’re in this together.