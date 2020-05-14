COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Latina workers are especially vulnerable
May 14, 2020

Almost 3 million more people filed for unemployment last week. Some groups are getting hit harder than others. And, British cheesemakers lost a lot of business with the closing of restaurants. Direct-to-consumer sales are alleviating some of their surpluses.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Latinas among those hit hardest by COVID-19 job losses

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 14, 2020
Big cuts in hospitality, health care and retail sectors leave Latinas vulnerable.
One in five Latinas are now unemployed.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Save British Cheese boxes boost sales for suffering businesses

by Victoria Craig
May 14, 2020
Hundreds of cheesemakers lost 90% of business overnight. Now they're turning to direct-to-consumer sales.
Many artisanal cheesemakers are among the small producers in the United Kingdom who plan to shrink the supply chain and sell direct.
Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

