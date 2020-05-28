COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

The argument for a federal jobs program
May 28, 2020

The argument for a federal jobs program

Since the lockdowns began, more than 30 million Americans have gotten approval to receive unemployment benefits, but many more are still trying to get filed and approved. Plus, reimagining the economy after COVID-19 with a federal jobs program.

COVID-19

COVID-19 jobless claims are now over 40 million. Many are still waiting for unemployment benefits.

by Mitchell Hartman
May 28, 2020
As weekly jobless claims continue to climb, unemployment systems are still processing a backlog.
Since pandemic lockdowns began, at least 30 million Americans have been approved to receive state or federal unemployment benefits.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
COVID-19

Would a federal jobs guarantee be good for the economy?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 28, 2020
"Let's put the people who need work together with the jobs that need to be done," says Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
