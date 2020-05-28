May 28, 2020
The argument for a federal jobs program
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Since the lockdowns began, more than 30 million Americans have gotten approval to receive unemployment benefits, but many more are still trying to get filed and approved. Plus, reimagining the economy after COVID-19 with a federal jobs program.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19 jobless claims are now over 40 million. Many are still waiting for unemployment benefits.
As weekly jobless claims continue to climb, unemployment systems are still processing a backlog.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Would a federal jobs guarantee be good for the economy?
"Let's put the people who need work together with the jobs that need to be done," says Felicia Wong, president and CEO of the Roosevelt Institute.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.