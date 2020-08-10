Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A status update on pandemic aid
Aug 10, 2020

A status update on pandemic aid

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Trump signed orders over the weekend aimed at restarting some pandemic relief. Will it actually reach people? Business struggles at the mall for big department stores and more. Kat Cole, president and COO of Focus Brands, reimagines our economy.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

As big department stores struggle, other mall tenants falter, too

by Erika Beras
Aug 10, 2020
Malls were already having a tough time before COVID-19 with the rise in online shopping. The pandemic accelerated those e-commerce trends.
When malls start to lose retailers, it hurts all of the other tenants still there like movie theaters, restaurants and more.
Al Bello/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Reimagining the Economy

Kat Cole's vision for a kinder capitalism

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Aug 10, 2020
The president and COO of Focus Brands says "caring for connected stakeholders — employees, customers, vendors" is where our economic system is going.
Kat Cole, president and COO of Focus Brands, supports stakeholders, not just shareholders.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Sturgis biker rally starts despite COVID-19 concerns
COVID-19
Sturgis biker rally starts despite COVID-19 concerns
How TikTok and WeChat escalated the U.S.-China trade war
TikTok
How TikTok and WeChat escalated the U.S.-China trade war
How's the jobs recovery? Depends on the sector of the economy.
COVID-19
How's the jobs recovery? Depends on the sector of the economy.
How will employers perceive long-term unemployment in this moment?
Unemployment 2020
How will employers perceive long-term unemployment in this moment?