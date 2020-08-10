Aug 10, 2020
A status update on pandemic aid
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President Trump signed orders over the weekend aimed at restarting some pandemic relief. Will it actually reach people? Business struggles at the mall for big department stores and more. Kat Cole, president and COO of Focus Brands, reimagines our economy.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
As big department stores struggle, other mall tenants falter, too
Malls were already having a tough time before COVID-19 with the rise in online shopping. The pandemic accelerated those e-commerce trends.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Kat Cole's vision for a kinder capitalism
The president and COO of Focus Brands says "caring for connected stakeholders — employees, customers, vendors" is where our economic system is going.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director