Oct 5, 2020
Markets react to status updates on Trump and Biden
Plus, older workers are retiring early. New COVID restrictions hit New York City. And, what will Halloween look like this year? Just a reminder: Costume masks do not replace cloth face masks.
Segments From this episode
A little more clarity for the markets this Monday
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more. "I think there are two things going on," she said. "One, the the president's recovery combined with a widening lead for Biden just increases the chances that we have an orderly election with a clear result. And that's good for risk." Also, "the chances of some kind of stimulus are also on the rise."
The pandemic is pushing some older workers into retirement early
But some may leave before they are financially prepared for retirement.
Tricky pandemic Halloween might be a treat for businesses
"It could either be the worst year we've ever had or the best year we've ever had," said one costume retailer.
