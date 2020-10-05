Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Markets react to status updates on Trump and Biden
Oct 5, 2020

Markets react to status updates on Trump and Biden

Plus, older workers are retiring early. New COVID restrictions hit New York City. And, what will Halloween look like this year? Just a reminder: Costume masks do not replace cloth face masks.

A little more clarity for the markets this Monday

Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more. "I think there are two things going on," she said. "One, the the president's recovery combined with a widening lead for Biden just increases the chances that we have an orderly election with a clear result. And that's good for risk." Also, "the chances of some kind of stimulus are also on the rise."
Workplace Culture

The pandemic is pushing some older workers into retirement early

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 5, 2020
But some may leave before they are financially prepared for retirement.
For retirees in their 50s and early 60s, not only do they have less time to save, they won’t be eligible for Medicare or full Social Security benefits.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
New York City is reinstating new coronavirus restrictions in certain neighborhoods because of rising cases

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
COVID-19

Tricky pandemic Halloween might be a treat for businesses

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 5, 2020
"It could either be the worst year we've ever had or the best year we've ever had," said one costume retailer.
Halloween is a nearly $9 billion industry, according to the National Retail Federation. Above, people shop for Halloween items in Alhambra, California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ambling Alp Yeasayer

