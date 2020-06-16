Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

The Supreme Court ruling on protections for LGBTQ workers
Jun 16, 2020

The Supreme Court ruling on protections for LGBTQ workers

The Supreme Court rules Title VII protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in hiring and on the job. Plus, Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer of the shale oil and gas revolution, is reportedly readying its bankruptcy filing.

Stories From this episode

Supreme Court ruling gives LGBTQ educators protections at public and many private schools

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 16, 2020
Religious schools are likely to be exempt from anti-discrimination protections under the new ruling.
Until now, LGBTQ teachers in more than half of U.S. states have had little or no legal protection from employment discrimination.
Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images
After Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights, activists continue push for legislation on discrimination

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Jun 16, 2020
It is still not against the law to discriminate because of sex in places open to the public like stores or restaurants.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

In A Mood Slow Dancer

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director