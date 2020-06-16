Jun 16, 2020
The Supreme Court ruling on protections for LGBTQ workers
The Supreme Court rules Title VII protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in hiring and on the job. Plus, Chesapeake Energy, a pioneer of the shale oil and gas revolution, is reportedly readying its bankruptcy filing.
Stories From this episode
Supreme Court ruling gives LGBTQ educators protections at public and many private schools
Religious schools are likely to be exempt from anti-discrimination protections under the new ruling.
After Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights, activists continue push for legislation on discrimination
It is still not against the law to discriminate because of sex in places open to the public like stores or restaurants.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director