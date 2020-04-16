As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 16, 2020
States under strain with unemployment soaring
Context on the millions more who signed up for state unemployment benefits in the last week. Big banks pledge that stimulus checks will not go toward covering overdraft fees and such. Is the current economic narrative a self-fulfilling prophecy?
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
States hit hardest by rising unemployment claims could soon run low on funds
Some states like California, New York and Texas could see their unemployment funds running low.
COVID-19
Big banks pledge overdraft relief so customers reap full benefits of COVID-19 checks
Big banks say they’ll give customers a temporary break on negative balances.
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio
The economy is a disaster. Should we stop talking about it?
Nobel economist Robert Shiller discusses the power of narratives during a pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
