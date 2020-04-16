COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

States under strain with unemployment soaring
Apr 16, 2020

Context on the millions more who signed up for state unemployment benefits in the last week. Big banks pledge that stimulus checks will not go toward covering overdraft fees and such. Is the current economic narrative a self-fulfilling prophecy?

COVID-19

States hit hardest by rising unemployment claims could soon run low on funds

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 16, 2020
Some states like California, New York and Texas could see their unemployment funds running low.
States struggling the most to keep up with unemployment claims, like Texas, may need to tap new funds soon.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Big banks pledge overdraft relief so customers reap full benefits of COVID-19 checks

by Nova Safo
Apr 16, 2020
Big banks say they’ll give customers a temporary break on negative balances.
Stimulus checks are fair game for private debt collectors. But big banks are offering relief for negative balances.
Joe Raedle/Newsmakers
Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

The economy is a disaster. Should we stop talking about it?

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 16, 2020
Nobel economist Robert Shiller discusses the power of narratives during a pandemic.
Nobel economist Robert Shiller says the idea that we're in another Great Depression can become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Affirmative Action Nas

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
