Jan 14, 2021
Security costs after last week’s Capitol attack
State budgets hit hard by the pandemic are being pushed even further with more security costs. Plus, businesses in and around Washington, D.C., are used to a boost around inauguration time. Not this year. And, federal workers and some military members catch up on previously deferred tax payments.
States spend more on security facing continued threat of violence
It's another cost for states whose tax revenues are down due to the pandemic economic slowdown.
Security concerns take toll on pandemic-ravaged Washington businesses
Instead of an inauguration boost, businesses in and around the nation's capital plan to curtail hours or even close.
Federal workers and military service members are seeing smaller paychecks this month while repaying tax deferral
They were forced to take the tax deferral last fall as part of President Donald Trump's COVID relief. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
