Security costs after last week’s Capitol attack
Jan 14, 2021

Security costs after last week's Capitol attack

State budgets hit hard by the pandemic are being pushed even further with more security costs. Plus, businesses in and around Washington, D.C., are used to a boost around inauguration time. Not this year. And, federal workers and some military members catch up on previously deferred tax payments.

Segments From this episode

States spend more on security facing continued threat of violence

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 14, 2021
It's another cost for states whose tax revenues are down due to the pandemic economic slowdown.
The continuing threat to statehouses across the country means more expenses for state law enforcement, and, in some cases, the National Guard.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Security concerns take toll on pandemic-ravaged Washington businesses

by Andy Uhler
Jan 14, 2021
Instead of an inauguration boost, businesses in and around the nation's capital plan to curtail hours or even close.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Federal workers and military service members are seeing smaller paychecks this month while repaying tax deferral

They were forced to take the tax deferral last fall as part of President Donald Trump's COVID relief. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
