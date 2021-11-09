Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Spots will be open on the Federal Reserve board of governors
Nov 9, 2021

Also today: Some new research shows a shift in how people view the process of getting a loan. We also look into the lingering impact that abandoned, dormant oil wells can have.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

