Some employers enter Roe v. Wade discussion via travel benefits for employees
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino discusses how companies are entering new territory with their offers to cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortion services. The BBC reports on Russia being on the verge of defaulting on its foreign debt for the first time in a century. Julia Coronado discuss the markets with us.
Segments From this episode
Companies are offering to cover employees' abortion-related travel costs
Many of the companies are in the fields of tech, finance and entertainment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director