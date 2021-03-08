Mar 8, 2021
One step closer to a new COVID relief package
How the COVID relief package passed by the Senate differs from the House's bill. Plus, a closer look at how pandemic economic turmoil has affected women. And, what it means to create an inclusive workplace for trans workers.
Segments From this episode
House to take up and likely approve Senate's version of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Tuesday
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
During the pandemic, women are less likely to ask for raises and promotions
An Indeed survey found that mid-career women, especially, are overwhelmed with family responsibilities.
What it means to create a trans-inclusive workplace
Despite a 2020 Supreme Court ruling, many trans people continue to face discrimination and mistreatment at work.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director