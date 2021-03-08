The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

One step closer to a new COVID relief package
Mar 8, 2021

How the COVID relief package passed by the Senate differs from the House's bill. Plus, a closer look at how pandemic economic turmoil has affected women. And, what it means to create an inclusive workplace for trans workers.

Segments From this episode

House to take up and likely approve Senate's version of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Tuesday

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
During the pandemic, women are less likely to ask for raises and promotions

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 8, 2021
An Indeed survey found that mid-career women, especially, are overwhelmed with family responsibilities.
A new Indeed survey conducted in December finds that women, who were already more reluctant than men to push for higher pay and better jobs, are now even less likely to advocate for themselves.
Brothers91 via Getty Images
What it means to create a trans-inclusive workplace

by Kimberly Adams and Rose Conlon
Mar 8, 2021
Despite a 2020 Supreme Court ruling, many trans people continue to face discrimination and mistreatment at work.
"There are a lot of resources where, people that are trans-visible, where you can listen to their podcasts or their TED Talks. There are books about trans people and they're explaining their experience. So doing the work, and meeting that person halfway," says NiiLee Grant.
The Gender Spectrum Collection
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
