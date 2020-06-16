Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

A proposal to eliminate unemployment
Jun 16, 2020

Retail sales jumped by nearly 18% in May, more than double the forecasts. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell starts two days of congressional testimony today. And, in our Reimagining the Economy project, the case for a job guarantee.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Retail sales soar 17.7% in May, although they're still down compared to last year

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 16, 2020
Overall, retail sales are down by 6% compared to May 2019.
With lockdowns lifting, economists expected May retail sales to jump. But not by this much.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
COVID-19

Fed Chair Powell to report to Congress on the COVID-19 economy

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 16, 2020
He's expected to elaborate on his pessimistic forecast that millions of people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic may not get them back.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee this week.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
COVID-19

The effects of unemployment spread like a virus

by David Brancaccio and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Jun 16, 2020
A possible cure for the economic crisis caused by the pandemic? The job guarantee. Pavlina Tcherneva of Bard College explains the job-creation idea.
The job guarantee concept is simple: For everyone who wants a job, a job will be provided by the government.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pharaoh Elior

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director