Jun 16, 2020
A proposal to eliminate unemployment
Retail sales jumped by nearly 18% in May, more than double the forecasts. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell starts two days of congressional testimony today. And, in our Reimagining the Economy project, the case for a job guarantee.
Stories From this episode
Retail sales soar 17.7% in May, although they're still down compared to last year
Overall, retail sales are down by 6% compared to May 2019.
Fed Chair Powell to report to Congress on the COVID-19 economy
He's expected to elaborate on his pessimistic forecast that millions of people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic may not get them back.
The effects of unemployment spread like a virus
A possible cure for the economic crisis caused by the pandemic? The job guarantee. Pavlina Tcherneva of Bard College explains the job-creation idea.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director