Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell starts two days of congressional testimony Tuesday. He’ll appear, remotely, before the Senate Banking Committee later this morning. Powell will discuss the Fed’s monetary policy report — an overview of the economy the Fed presents to Congress twice a year. And he’s following up on dire predictions from last week’s Fed meeting.

Expect Powell to elaborate on his pessimistic forecast after last week’s Fed meeting when he pointed out that millions of people who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic may not get those jobs back.

“The Fed’s projection is for unemployment at the end of this year to be 9.3%, which we all believe is a pretty grim outlook,” said Tim Duy, an economist at the University of Oregon.

The Fed is also predicting that gross domestic product — the country’s total economic output —will end the year down 6.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Frances Donald, global chief economist at Manulife Investment Management, expects Powell to urge Congress to pass another relief bill.

“My sense is that Chair Powell is really going to try to highlight and underline as much as he can that his policies alone are simply not enough,” Donald said.

Donald said Powell will emphasize that the economy won’t bounce back quickly, and we have a long road ahead.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Will the federal government extend the extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s still unclear. Congress and President Donald Trump are deciding whether to extend the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits workers are getting because of the pandemic. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia believes the program should not be extended, and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow the additional money is disincentivizing some workers from returning to their jobs. Democrats want to keep providing the money until January. Why won’t the Treasury reveal which businesses got PPP loans? Who got the more than $500 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans that the CARES Act gave to businesses to ease the pain of the pandemic? We may never know. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow say the information should not be released. We do know where some of the money went — to big names like Shake Shack and Potbelly, which pledged to return the loans. But we only know that because they’re publicly traded companies. As states lift restrictions, are people going back to stores and restaurants? States have relaxed their restrictions, and many of us have relaxed, too. Some people have started to make exceptions for visiting restaurants, if only for outdoor dining. Some are only going to places they trust are being extra cautious. But no one we’ve talked to has really gone back to normal. People just aren’t quite there yet. You can find answers to more questions here. Read More Collapse