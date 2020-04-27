COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

How will our world reopen?
Apr 27, 2020

How will our world reopen?

Even as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in some places, calls for reopening continue. Italy, which has had the longest lockdown in Europe, and New York share plans. And, how musicians are adapting to performances without crowds.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

New York has outlined a plan for reopening. What's in it?

by Kimberly Adams , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Apr 27, 2020
New York City, with the most cases in the U.S., will be on a slower timeline.
No part of the state will be allowed to open attractions that would draw lots of outside visitors.
Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images
COVID-19

Musicians are figuring out what concerts look like during the pandemic

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 27, 2020
The music industry was set to make more money this year from touring than record sales. Then COVID-19 hit.
The Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles remains closed due to the coronavirus.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
