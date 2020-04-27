Apr 27, 2020
How will our world reopen?
Even as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in some places, calls for reopening continue. Italy, which has had the longest lockdown in Europe, and New York share plans. And, how musicians are adapting to performances without crowds.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
New York has outlined a plan for reopening. What's in it?
New York City, with the most cases in the U.S., will be on a slower timeline.
COVID-19
Musicians are figuring out what concerts look like during the pandemic
The music industry was set to make more money this year from touring than record sales. Then COVID-19 hit.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow