The next round of PPP loans
Jan 11, 2021

Initially, only first-time loan applications from businesses working with small, community lenders will be accepted. Plus, the social media platforms and internet service providers that have blocked or otherwise cut ties with President Trump. And, Biden's vow to make the environment a top priority.

Segments From this episode

Next round of PPP loans starts Monday

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 11, 2021
Loan money can be used to cover more expenses this time around — not just payroll, but also to buy supplies.
Larger companies initially took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to offer forgivable loans to smaller businesses.
Kameleon007 via Getty Images
What we should take away from how quickly big social media platforms acted to block or cut ties with President Trump

"These are businesses. For years, it's been obvious that more extreme content has been more popular online." "Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Biden climate team sparks optimism among environmentalists

by Andy Uhler
Jan 11, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to make the environment a priority in an agenda that would reverse many Trump administration policies.
Gina McCarthy, former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, will be the first national climate adviser.
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Affection Cigarettes After Sex

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
