May 26, 2020
Back to work at the NYSE
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
About 25% of traders are returning to the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Costco's first-quarter results are in this week. How does the retailer see the road ahead? And, two years of Europe's online privacy law, the GDPR.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Traders return to the floor of the NYSE for the first time since late March
About 25% of brokers are back.
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.