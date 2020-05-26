COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Back to work at the NYSE
May 26, 2020

Back to work at the NYSE

About 25% of traders are returning to the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Costco's first-quarter results are in this week. How does the retailer see the road ahead? And, two years of Europe's online privacy law, the GDPR.

COVID-19

Traders return to the floor of the NYSE for the first time since late March

by Nova Safo
May 26, 2020
About 25% of brokers are back.
Brokers have to sign waivers limiting the NYSE's liability if they’re infected with the novel coronavirus while on the job.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
