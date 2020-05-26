Traders return to the floor of the NYSE for the first time since late March
After a period of sheltering at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, some New York Stock Exchange traders return to the floor Monday. There are new health and safety rules in place: face masks, social distancing and no handshakes, among them.
Floor trading is back for the first time since late March when it was suspended. Brokers will be greeted with plexiglass barriers to help maintain distance from each other, and they must submit to temperature checks upon entering the building.
Traders are also asked to avoid public transportation to get to and from work. There’s also no eating on the trading floor, so masks stay on.
Brokers have to sign waivers limiting the stock exchange’s liability if they’re infected with the novel coronavirus while on the job.
Not all floor brokers are returning today, only about 25%. Everyone else will continue to work remotely.
In this age of automation, why are there still people on the New York Stock Exchange floor at all? We took a closer look in the video below.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When does the expanded COVID-19 unemployment insurance run out?
The CARES Act, passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March, authorized extra unemployment payments, increasing the amount of money, and broadening who qualifies. The increased unemployment benefits have an expiration date — an extra $600 per week the act authorized ends on July 31.
Which states are reopening?
Many states have started to relax the restrictions put in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although social-distancing measures still hold virtually everywhere in the country, more than half of states have started to phase out stay-at-home orders and phase in business reopenings. Others, like New York, are on slower timelines.
Is it worth applying for a job right now?
It never hurts to look, but as unemployment reaches levels last seen during the Great Depression and most available jobs are in places that carry risks like the supermarket or warehouses, it isn’t a bad idea to sit tight either, if you can.
You can find answers to more questions here.
