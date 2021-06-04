Jun 4, 2021
Jane Goodall wins 2021 Templeton Prize
And with it, $1.5 million. The scientist and conservationist says some of the money will go to Roots & Shoots, the youth program Goodall founded in 1991 that encourages students to engage in projects in their own communities that benefit people, animals and the environment. Plus, expected job growth for May, but a mismatch between the jobs that are open and the workers who need jobs. And, how can financial companies and the financial system combat climate change?
Segments From this episode
There's a mismatch between jobs that are open and workers searching
Some unemployed workers may need new skills and training for jobs that are in high demand.
What role does the Fed have in mitigating climate change?
The Fed has to walk a fine line between mitigating disaster and shifting monetary policy to focus on fighting climate change.
How Jane Goodall is using her Templeton Prize money
And why the 87-year-old scientist says she's not retiring yet.
