Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Jane Goodall wins 2021 Templeton Prize
Jun 4, 2021

Jane Goodall wins 2021 Templeton Prize

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
And with it, $1.5 million. The scientist and conservationist says some of the money will go to Roots & Shoots, the youth program Goodall founded in 1991 that encourages students to engage in projects in their own communities that benefit people, animals and the environment. Plus, expected job growth for May, but a mismatch between the jobs that are open and the workers who need jobs. And, how can financial companies and the financial system combat climate change?

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

There's a mismatch between jobs that are open and workers searching

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 4, 2021
Some unemployed workers may need new skills and training for jobs that are in high demand.
Sectors like manufacturing and logistics are booming, and employers say they desperately need new workers.
Alexander Koerner/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What role does the Fed have in mitigating climate change?

by Andy Uhler
Jun 4, 2021
The Fed has to walk a fine line between mitigating disaster and shifting monetary policy to focus on fighting climate change.
Federal Reserve Board Jerome Powell testifies during a hearing on "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress."
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How Jane Goodall is using her Templeton Prize money

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Jun 4, 2021
And why the 87-year-old scientist says she's not retiring yet.
"I’m not going to retire until I’m senile," says 87-year-old scientist and conservationist Jane Goodall.
Sumy Sadurni/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Coastin' Seb Zillner, Count Bass D

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Manufacturing delays mean retailers may consider raising prices
Manufacturing delays mean retailers may consider raising prices
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
With long-term unemployment comes long-term challenges
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Banks suspended overdraft fees for the pandemic. Now, 1 is doing so permanently.
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?
Can the supersonic flight make a comeback?