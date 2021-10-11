How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Indigenous Peoples Day lends a helping hand to Indigenous business
Oct 11, 2021

Indigenous Peoples Day lends a helping hand to Indigenous business

Also today, senior economics contributor Chris Farrell chats with us about the Nobel Prize. A new law in California allows more freedom for workers to speak out about abuse at the workplace.

Segments From this episode

Some Native-owned businesses see a boost from Indigenous Peoples' Day

by Savannah Maher
Oct 11, 2021
And for some business owners, the increased interest hasn't been limited to the holiday.
Melinda Williamson, who’s Potawatomi and lives in Kansas, started Morning Light Kombucha in 2016.
Screenshot, Morning Light Kombucha
California law expands protections for workers to speak about harassment or discrimination

by Caroline Champlin
Oct 11, 2021
Might this law inspire similar bans on agreements to silence people in other situations, like defective consumer products cases?
pxhere
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

