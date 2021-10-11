Indigenous Peoples Day lends a helping hand to Indigenous business
Also today, senior economics contributor Chris Farrell chats with us about the Nobel Prize. A new law in California allows more freedom for workers to speak out about abuse at the workplace.
Segments From this episode
Some Native-owned businesses see a boost from Indigenous Peoples' Day
And for some business owners, the increased interest hasn't been limited to the holiday.
California law expands protections for workers to speak about harassment or discrimination
Might this law inspire similar bans on agreements to silence people in other situations, like defective consumer products cases?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director