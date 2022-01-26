Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How the rising cost of lithium affects the electric car landscape
Jan 26, 2022

Also today: The Commerce Department says some U.S. manufacturers have less than a five-day supply of computer chips. We also examine the possibility of Russia cutting off its gas supply to Europe, and if the U.S. and others can pick up the slack.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

