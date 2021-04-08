The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

A plan to make big companies pay their taxes … somewhere
Apr 8, 2021

A plan to make big companies pay their taxes … somewhere

The G-20 finance ministers from the world's largest economies are exploring a minimum corporate tax rate that would apply nearly across the globe. Plus, the Biden administration is rolling back Trump-era rules to require some low-income people to work in order to qualify for Medicaid. And, a new low-fare airline launches amid the pandemic. We speak with Andrew Levy, the founder, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines.

G-20 seeks mid-year agreement on global minimum corporate tax rate

Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
A new airline is launching, focusing on smaller airports

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Rose Conlon
Apr 8, 2021
Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights to secondary airports across the Western U.S.
Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights to secondary airports across the Western U.S.
Avelo Airlines
Music from the episode

On My Way Home Kan Sano

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
