Apr 8, 2021
A plan to make big companies pay their taxes … somewhere
The G-20 finance ministers from the world's largest economies are exploring a minimum corporate tax rate that would apply nearly across the globe. Plus, the Biden administration is rolling back Trump-era rules to require some low-income people to work in order to qualify for Medicaid. And, a new low-fare airline launches amid the pandemic. We speak with Andrew Levy, the founder, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines.
Segments From this episode
G-20 seeks mid-year agreement on global minimum corporate tax rate
Marketplace's Erika Beras has more.
A new airline is launching, focusing on smaller airports
Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop flights to secondary airports across the Western U.S.
