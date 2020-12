Effective vaccines are a "light at the end of the tunnel" for the forward-looking stock market

"But at the same time, for everybody on Main Street, this is a very rough time," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. Kelly says the economy won't grow very fast over the next couple of months with the pandemic raging. And, Congress doesn't appear any closer to bringing about more pandemic relief. "We really should stop talking about it as stimulus, because the idea is not to stimulate the economy. It's to support the people," Kelly said. He also said current unemployment benefits are inadequate for lower-income people trying to put food on the table.