Federal plans aim to help Black homeowners and renters
Released plans from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – the mortgage corporations backed by the government – target housing barriers in underserved communities. Julia Coronado drops in how the notion that crypto is a hedge against inflation has taken a hit. In the Netherlands, we take a look at how structures are being built with organic materials.
Segments From this episode
New federal programs aim to shrink the racial housing gap
The homeownership rate among Black Americans is 42%. For white Americans, it's more than 70%.
What if the next big crop we grow is for building materials?
In the Netherlands, a bridge is made of flax fiber ... the same flax that produces seeds for cereal.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director