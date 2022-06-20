Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Federal plans aim to help Black homeowners and renters
Jun 20, 2022

Federal plans aim to help Black homeowners and renters

Released plans from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – the mortgage corporations backed by the government – target housing barriers in underserved communities. Julia Coronado drops in how the notion that crypto is a hedge against inflation has taken a hit. In the Netherlands, we take a look at how structures are being built with organic materials.

Segments From this episode

New federal programs aim to shrink the racial housing gap

by Justin Ho
Jun 20, 2022
The homeownership rate among Black Americans is 42%. For white Americans, it's more than 70%.
Housing inequities in the U.S. are a result of redlining and predatory lending.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
What if the next big crop we grow is for building materials?

by John Laurenson
Jun 20, 2022
In the Netherlands, a bridge is made of flax fiber ... the same flax that produces seeds for cereal.
Flax fiber is actually being used to construct bridges and other structures in various parts of the world.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

