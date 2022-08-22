The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Farmers of color were promised relief money. Where is it?
Aug 22, 2022

Farmers of color were promised relief money. Where is it?

A federal relief program for farmers of color is facing changes with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. We delve into how the legislation strips out language referencing race, and what that means for farmers who have been waiting for the money. We talked to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, on the latest in the global economy and the buzz ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve. Also, we hear from Japan about the country's struggle to combat work days that are so long they might be illegal.

Controversy follows changes to federal debt relief program for farmers of color

by Savannah Maher
Aug 22, 2022
A federal program to aid farmers of color has been changed to omit references to race.
A federal program to provide aid to farmers of color was broadened by the recently-passed climate bill and now omits references to race.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

