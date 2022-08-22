Farmers of color were promised relief money. Where is it?

A federal relief program for farmers of color is facing changes with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. We delve into how the legislation strips out language referencing race, and what that means for farmers who have been waiting for the money. We talked to Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives, on the latest in the global economy and the buzz ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve. Also, we hear from Japan about the country's struggle to combat work days that are so long they might be illegal.